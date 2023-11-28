DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,428.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,428 ($68.56) and last traded at GBX 5,402 ($68.23), with a volume of 276709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,384 ($68.01).

Several research firms have commented on DCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($66.21) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($91.58) to GBX 6,520 ($82.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,710 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,573.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 63.04 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. DCC’s payout ratio is 5,621.30%.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 11,763 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,296 ($66.89), for a total transaction of £622,968.48 ($786,874.42). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

