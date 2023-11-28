Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.15. 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 45,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.
Featured Stories
