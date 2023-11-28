Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $705.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $689.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.64.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $656.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $659.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.