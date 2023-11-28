Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
Deswell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
DSWL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 3,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.