Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

DSWL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 3,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

