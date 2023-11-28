DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of DexCom worth $243,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

