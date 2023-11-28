DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.40% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $45,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 124,524 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,638. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

