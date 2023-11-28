Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

