Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 439.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $136.88. 1,826,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
