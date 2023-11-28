Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 114,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,474. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

