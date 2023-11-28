Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

