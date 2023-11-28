Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 208,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 655,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a positive return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

