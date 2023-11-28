Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 8,941.7% in November

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, an increase of 8,941.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Digital stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 4.13. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRCT shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on DRCT

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.