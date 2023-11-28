Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) PT Raised to $12.50 at Roth Mkm

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Direct Digital stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 848,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,981. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

