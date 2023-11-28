Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £150.89 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser bought 79 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($190.59).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Neil Manser acquired 83 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($188.71).
Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 192.55 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 9,801,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.85. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
