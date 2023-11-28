Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £150.89 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser bought 79 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($190.59).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Neil Manser acquired 83 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($188.71).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 192.55 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 9,801,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.85. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.10) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 169 ($2.13).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.