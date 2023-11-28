Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Up 190.4% in November

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period.

AAPU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 38,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,141. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

