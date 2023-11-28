Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 16,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,946. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.4466 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

