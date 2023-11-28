Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.56. 15,058,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,572,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
