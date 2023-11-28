Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.56. 15,058,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,572,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period.

