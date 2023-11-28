DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 3.5%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 522,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,748,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Get DISH Network alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.