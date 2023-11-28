Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 29,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 41,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Docebo by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

