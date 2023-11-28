Donald F. Coleman Sells 6,964 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $267,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 621,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,840,389.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INTA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 495,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,979. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

