Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91. 721,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,697,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030,852 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

