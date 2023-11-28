DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.00

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 14408078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.15.

In other news, insider Aslan Saranga acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($505.24). 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

