Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 163,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 244,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

