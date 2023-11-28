Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in November

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.39 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.19.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
