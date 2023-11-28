Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.2 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.32. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

