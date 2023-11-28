Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.2% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.