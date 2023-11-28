eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,016 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,486. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.