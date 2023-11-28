Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Trading Up 2%

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

