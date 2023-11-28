EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 3.4%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 47,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 412,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $863.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

