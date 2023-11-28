Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.93. The stock had a trading volume of 92,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

