Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,586 shares during the period. Ecovyst accounts for about 6.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 43.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 1,267,211 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at $12,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 166,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,628. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

