Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $10.73. 958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

