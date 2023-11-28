Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 309,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,411. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

