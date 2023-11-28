Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.