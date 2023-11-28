Edward J. Zoiss Sells 4,742 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:LHX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.10. 726,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
