Edward J. Zoiss Sells 4,742 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.10. 726,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.