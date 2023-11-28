Edward Joseph Schreyer Sells 11,234 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,298. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $282,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

