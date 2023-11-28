Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

