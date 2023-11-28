Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $261,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,854. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

