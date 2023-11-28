Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $67.16

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.16, but opened at $65.60. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 632,561 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,744,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,502 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $12,786,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

