EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in November

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EG Acquisition by 1,111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EGGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 28,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,412. EG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.