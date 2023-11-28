Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 2,020,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,591,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

