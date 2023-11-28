Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 513.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,623 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 244,904 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,691. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,770 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

