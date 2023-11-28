Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 78,992 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $30.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

