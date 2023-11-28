Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 5.2%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 105,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 46,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000.
