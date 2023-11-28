Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

