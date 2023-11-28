Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,138,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,236,350 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.7% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $192,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,976,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.