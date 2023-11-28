Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,098. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

