Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. 4,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

About Engie Brasil Energia

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.