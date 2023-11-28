Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 73901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
