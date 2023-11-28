Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Enovis makes up approximately 3.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enovis by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $9,170,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 62.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

